Abu Dhabi meeting marks key turning point for region’s future - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ The recent meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on July 10, was a turning point for the future of the region, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

“This meeting was unique in that it took place without mediators, based solely on the will of the two countries’ leaders. As such, it prioritized the national interests of Azerbaijan and Armenia over those of third parties.

The meeting was significant both in format and substance, featuring constructive dialogue and meaningful discussions on the key components of the peace agenda. Once again, it demonstrated that under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan pursues a principled and consistent policy for stability and security in the region,” Garayev said.

Garayev emphasized that the discussions centered on three main areas critical to the region's future: border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangezur corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

“Evaluating past achievements in border delimitation and assigning new tasks to state commissions reflect Baku’s intent to formalize the post-conflict realities within international law. It also proves that Armenia has been compelled to accept these realities.

The Zangezur corridor showcases Azerbaijan’s strategic leadership in regional connectivity. Its opening will benefit not only the two countries but also enhance economic integration and logistical capacity throughout the region. Azerbaijan has consistently stated that this corridor serves the prosperity of the South Caucasus as a whole," he said.

The political analyst also said that the in-depth talks on the peace treaty indicate the negotiations are approaching the final phase.

“From the very beginning, President Ilham Aliyev has demonstrated a principled stance and political will toward normalizing relations with Armenia. At this meeting, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to result-oriented dialogue," he added.

Garayev underlined that the Abu Dhabi meeting reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s central role in shaping the regional agenda.

“In the current political landscape, President Ilham Aliyev is not just a participant but the driving force behind these processes. In the post-conflict era, Azerbaijan continues to actively promote lasting peace and cooperation through both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Holding the meeting without intermediaries sent a strong message to Armenia and the international community. Baku prefers equal, open political dialogue over externally imposed formats. It also demonstrates that Azerbaijan, having restored its territorial integrity, is entering a new phase—one of restoring diplomatic relations from a position of strength," he noted.

According to Garayev, a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan noted that bilateral talks are the most effective means for resolving normalization issues.

“This approach is a shift away from past formats that largely served external interests, aiming instead for tangible results. Both sides agreed to continue confidence-building measures, which are vital for establishing the psychological and social groundwork for lasting peace,” Garayev said.

He concluded by noting that both leaders expressed their gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for hosting the meeting.

“This is not just diplomatic courtesy—it also highlights the UAE’s potential role as a neutral yet supportive actor in the region. The Abu Dhabi meeting brought new political and geographical energy to the South Caucasus peace process,” he added.

In his view, this historic meeting could mark the beginning of a new phase in the South Caucasus.

“For the first time, negotiations were held without intermediaries, in a transparent and result-focused format. It showed that Azerbaijan, with its political will and diplomatic initiative, has become the leading force for peace in the region. Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the country is committed to continuing this process for the benefit of not only itself but the entire region. If the other side shows the same political will, a peace agreement could become reality soon,” Garayev said.

