IsDB and Kazakhstan sign landmark agreement for infrastructure development
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakhstan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have signed a Protocol of Intent to fund up to $1.1 billion for key infrastructure projects. The agreement, following talks between Kazakhstan’s Nurlan Baibazarov and IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, aims to boost engineering and transport infrastructure, especially in special economic zones.
