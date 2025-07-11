Tajikistan kicks off raising antimony production facility in its Ayni district
Photo: Press service of the President of Tajikistan
Construction has officially begun on the Pakhndara Mining enterprise in Tajikistan's Ayni district. The project includes modern facilities for extraction and processing, supported by extensive infrastructure improvements to ensure efficient operations. Operations are expected to start in 2027, creating hundreds of new jobs.
