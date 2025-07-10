“Nar” joins AHK Azerbaijan event as official telco partner (PHOTO)

“Nar” participated in the traditional summer event of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) as the official telecommunication partner. The event gathered representatives from various sectors, including local and international businesses, as well as government institutions.

Elnur Rzazada, Director of Nar’s Sales Department, speaking at the event, expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation with AHK Azerbaijan and emphasized: «The rapid development of technology is shaping business approaches. At Nar, we offer flexible solutions adapted to these changes and meet our customers' needs with accessible and affordable services.”

During the event, Nar presented its telecommunications solutions tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing information about cost-effective and sustainable services.

It should be noted that since 2012, AHK Azerbaijan has been the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan. The organization, which brings together over 200 member companies, carries out significant projects aimed at improving the country’s business environment. Nar’s partnership with AHK Azerbaijan stands as one of the successful collaborations in this direction.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 6 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.