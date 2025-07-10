International travelers arrive in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, July 10. A 30-member delegation from the international travel club Most Traveled People (MTP) has arrived in Shusha as part of their visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur.

According to a local Trend correspondent, travelers from 15 countries will experience Shusha’s unique natural beauty, explore its historical sites, and learn about the ongoing restoration work.

Today, international travelers from the world-renowned Most Traveled People (MTP) club began their visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur with a first stop in Fuzuli.

The guests toured Fuzuli International Airport and were briefed on the destruction caused in the region during the period of Armenian occupation.

They were also presented with information about the implementation of the state program "Great Return" and the progress of reconstruction and development efforts.

The group of travelers from 15 countries is led by MTP founder Charles Veley.

Over the course of three days, the delegation plans to travel along the route: Fuzuli – Khojavend – Shusha – Khankendi – Khojaly – Aghdam – Kalbajar – Lachin – Zangilan – Jabrayil.

The purpose of the visit is to raise awareness of the liberated territories through so-called black tourism and to showcase the large-scale reconstruction taking place. Over the past four years, Karabakh and East Zangazur have been visited 13 times by international travelers through some of the world’s leading travel clubs.