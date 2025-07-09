Tajikistan’s parliament to establish friendship group with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 9. A new parliamentary friendship group with Kyrgyzstan will be established in Tajikistan’s House of Representatives, Speaker of the House Faizali Idizoda announced, Trend reports via the administration of the Kyrgyz president.

He made the statement during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov today as part of the president's official visit to Tajikistan.

Idizoda noted that the group will help strengthen inter-parliamentary ties and enhance bilateral cooperation. During the talks, he also wished Kyrgyzstan success in its chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and acknowledged the country’s active role in regional processes.

For his part, Zhaparov underscored that the cultivation of amicable and neighborly dynamics with Tajikistan constitutes a pivotal axis of Kyrgyzstan’s overarching foreign policy framework. In the framework of enhancing legislative collaboration, the Kyrgyz head of state advocated for the establishment of a bilateral inter-parliamentary apparatus encompassing pertinent committees and camaraderie factions.

It was noted that such a format could give additional momentum to constructive dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at all levels. Moreover, it is expected to support the development of cultural and diaspora ties between the peoples of the two countries.

