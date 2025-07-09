Uzbekistan-China focus on railway and multimodal transport development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. While on a working visit to Beijing, Ilkhom Makhkamov, the Minister of Transport from Uzbekistan, and Liu Wei, the Minister of Transport from the People’s Republic of China, sat down to hash out the details in bilateral negotiations, Trend reports.

Both entities underscored substantial milestones in the enhancement of trade, economic, and logistical synergies between the two nations. They deliberated on critical dimensions of synergistic engagement in the execution of substantial infrastructure and transport-logistics initiatives.



Among the subjects analyzed were the feasibility of engineering the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, the evolution of the China–Europe multimodal transport corridor, and the shift towards digitalization of permit exchanges for road transport among the nations.



Concurrently, during the 17th ECO Summit held on July 4 in Shusha, Azerbaijan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan underscored the critical significance of launching the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway initiative. This initiative seeks to implement alternative logistics paradigms in reaction to contemporary geopolitical shifts and disturbances within the global supply chain infrastructure.



Anticipating future developments, the corridor is expected to interface with the Trans-Afghan Corridor, driving improved opportunities for the fluid amalgamation of regional transportation frameworks.