Uzbekistan, KOICA strengthen ties to drive high-tech industry growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of the Uzeltechsanoat Association, recently met with Shin Myung-Seop, Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Uzbekistan, to discuss advancing Uzbekistan’s high-tech industrial capabilities, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both parties highlighted the critical importance of developing a strong industrial infrastructure in the fields of semiconductors and microelectronics. A key proposal was the establishment of a dedicated “High Technology Park” aimed at fostering innovation and growth within these strategic sectors.

The discourse additionally encompassed avenues to leverage KOICA grant financing to bolster initiatives aligned with this program. This capital infusion is anticipated to catalyze the transference of technological innovations, engage Korean subject matter experts, and enhance the research and entrepreneurial landscape—fortifying the ecosystem for avant-garde technological progressions.



Furthermore, both parties concurred to enhance their synergistic collaboration aimed at advancing Uzbekistan’s electrical engineering sector. This partnership encompasses synergistic initiatives focused on the fabrication of advanced microelectronic devices, cutting-edge sensors, and high-performance electronic components.

KOICA, established by the Government of the Republic of Korea, is a leading agency that provides technical assistance and manages grant-based projects in developing countries, supporting sustainable development and fostering international cooperation.

