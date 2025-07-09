Azerbaijan's Military Lyceum hosts meeting with intellectually gifted youth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ A solemn ceremony on the occasion of the discharge of Intellectual Capabilities Units’ personnel from military service was held at the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski of the National Defense University, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov emphasized that in accordance with the new concept of military service in the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the continuation of military service by highly intelligent young soldiers in the units established within the National Defense University after completing the soldiers’ training program is the result of successful reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of military education under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and contributes positively to the enhancement of military professionalism. The Rector wished the youth, who had completed their military service, success in the future and gave them appropriate recommendations to work diligently for the further strengthening of the Azerbaijani state.

On behalf of the military contingent, soldier Shahin Bayramli articulated his appreciation for the strategic oversight of the National Defense University and the command echelon for the conducive environment established to augment their operational competencies and proficiencies throughout their service, in addition to the commendable attributes cultivated within the ranks.



Concluding the event, the orchestra from the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski delivered a repertoire of patriotic anthems.

