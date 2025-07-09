Chinese energy giant to invest in strategic Mangystau power station in Kazakhstan

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region

On July 9, Deputy Akim of Mangystau region Abbat Urisbaev met with Zhou Qinke, Vice President of Chinese company CHDOI, to discuss the construction of a 160 MW combined cycle power plant. The project, a joint venture between Mangystau Atomic Energy Complex and Huadian Kazakhstan Energy, aims to meet the region’s growing electricity needs and ensure reliable power during maintenance.

