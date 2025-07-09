Iran's gas consumption exceeds billions of cubic meters in past week
Gas consumption in Iran exceeded 4 billion cubic meters over the past week, with thermal power plants using nearly half of the total. The country, which ranks second globally in gas reserves, currently produces around 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas daily.
