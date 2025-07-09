Azerbaijan updates on natural gas purchase from Turkmenistan in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ Azerbaijan imported 155.3 million cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan in the first four months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee shows that the cost of purchasing this volume of gas was $23.3 million.

The influx of natural gas from Turkmenistan experienced a contraction of 125.7 million cubic meters, representing a volumetric decline of 1.8 times, alongside a depreciation in monetary terms amounting to $18.8 million, also reflecting a 1.8 times reduction compared to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year.



In the initial quadrimester of 2024, Azerbaijan executed the procurement of 281 million cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan, with a fiscal valuation of $42.1 million.



It is pertinent to highlight that from January to April of the ongoing fiscal year, the throughput of natural gas influx into Azerbaijan reached 176.5 million cubic meters, translating to a monetary valuation of $27.2 million. Concurrently, during the initial quadrimester of the fiscal year, the aggregate throughput of natural gas dispatched from Azerbaijan reached 8.2 billion cubic meters, appraised at a valuation of $3.1 billion.



In this timeframe, Azerbaijan engaged in the exportation of natural gas to various markets including Georgia, Serbia, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Italy, and Greece, concurrently facilitating imports from Russia and Turkmenistan.