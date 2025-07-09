EDB alerts on inflation picking up steam in Kazakhstan amid June 2025 growing food costs
Photo: Eurasian Development Bank
Inflation in Kazakhstan reached 11.8 percent in June 2025, up 0.5 percentage points from May, driven mainly by rising food prices, especially seasonal fruits and vegetables. Food inflation contributed 4.2 points to the overall rate, while higher tariffs for housing and communal services added 1.8 points. The central bank plans to keep the base interest rate at 16.5 percent until early 2026 to meet a 5 percent inflation target.
