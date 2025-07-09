Kyrgyzstan, World Bank sign agreement for inclusive growth support

Photo: World Bank

Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank have formalized a $101.5 million financing agreement to support the country’s comprehensive reform efforts aimed at sustainable and inclusive growth. This funding will help modernize the energy sector, improve social services, and strengthen fiscal stability, marking a key step in boosting Kyrgyzstan’s socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

