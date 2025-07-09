Kazakhstan sees sharp rise in barley exports in 2024-25 season
From September 2024 through May 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.82 million tons of barley, doubling the previous year’s volume. Major buyers included Iran (1.1 million tons, 26-fold increase), China (0.43 million tons, 9 percent decrease), Uzbekistan (0.13 million tons), and Tajikistan (0.07 million tons, 40 percent increase).
