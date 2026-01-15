Azerbaijan brainstorms preparations for Annual Meeting of IsDB Group in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Preparations for upcoming Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku were discussed today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The discussion was held at a meeting of the Organizing Committee set up in connection with the annual meetings.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Organizing Committee Samir Sharifov opened the meeting, noting the main tasks facing the Organizing Committee, established by decree No. 711 of the President of Azerbaijan dated September 8, 2025.

He emphasized that holding the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group in Baku on June 16-19 is of great importance in terms of Azerbaijan’s international standing.

The discussions included the work carried out and the current state of preparations for the organization of the Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group, as well as the priority tasks to be undertaken, their implementation schedule, issues requiring special attention, the draft action plan for holding the annual meetings, and other items on the agenda, and relevant decisions were adopted.

The IsDB, which has 57 member countries, was established in 1973. The bank’s headquarters is located in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the bank since 1992.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel