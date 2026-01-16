Albanian companies interested in contributing to reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Albanian companies have expressed interest in contributing to the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Besart Kadia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Albania to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Participation in such projects offers an opportunity to provide expertise, technology, and services in infrastructure, construction, and related sectors. This engagement aligns with the broader framework of bilateral economic cooperation, strengthening trade, investment, and long-term business partnerships, while reflecting Albania’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable development and regional prosperity,” said Kadia.

Kadia pointed out that Albania welcomes Azerbaijani investments across several priority sectors that align with the country’s national development objectives and bilateral cooperation agenda.

“Beyond energy, Albania sees strong potential for investment in transport and logistics, tourism and hospitality, sustainable agriculture and food processing, digital innovation, and infrastructure development. Opportunities also exist in trade and SME partnerships, supported by cooperation between AIDA and AZPROMO and by strengthened links between chambers of commerce. Through a stable investment climate, ongoing legal harmonization, and targeted business forums and B2B initiatives, Albania aims to facilitate Azerbaijani investments that generate mutual economic benefits and contribute to long-term, sustainable growth in both countries,” said the Albanian ambassador.