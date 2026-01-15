Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 15 January 2026 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.04, or 0.06%, on January 14 from the previous level, coming in at $71.71 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.09, or 0.13%, to $69.53 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $0.21, or 0.55%, to $37.62 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.22, or 0.32%, to $68.79 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

