Uzbekistan expands renewable energy with major solar and storage project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan will construct a 300-MW solar photovoltaic power plant combined with a 75-MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in the country’s Kashkadarya region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The financing agreement for the project was formalized during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, held in Abu Dhabi. This initiative will be executed within the framework of a public-private partnership (PPP), with the UAE-based renewable energy company Masdar playing a key role in its development.

The signing ceremony was attended by officials, including Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Minister of Energy Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, and senior representatives from relevant ministries and sectoral organizations.

Upon commissioning, the project is projected to reduce approximately 280,000 tons of harmful emissions annually, conserve around 231 million cubic meters of natural gas each year, and provide electricity to an estimated 280,000 households.

The Guzar solar project is an integral component of Masdar’s expanding renewable energy portfolio in Uzbekistan, which collectively boasts an installed capacity nearing 2 GW.

To date, total investments in this sector have surpassed $2 billion.

Meanwhile, under the project’s financing framework, the Asian Development Bank and Masdar have agreed on a $30 million financing package, while the overall financing package arranged by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development amounts to up to $195.5 million.