Azerbaijan to reveal grim truth of atrocities against Sikhs with historical facts and witnesses' accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Historical facts and witness accounts will show the real picture of atrocities against Sikhs, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov said at an international conference titled “Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other Minorities in India: The Reality on the Ground,” in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, this conference is not just an academic discussion or a symbolic event. It will delve into the historical roots of discrimination against Sikhs and the ongoing struggle for justice.

“The words I have spoken are not enough to fully express the massacres faced by Sikhs, the gross violations of human rights, and the atrocities committed,” he noted.

Abbasov added that the exhibition materials, historical facts, and eyewitness accounts will reveal a real and objective picture of this problem.

“The Baku Initiative Group has organized more than 30 international conferences in the past two years. The BIG has established cooperation with more than 20 countries,” he emphasized.

