Albania welcomes establishment of joint ventures with Azerbaijani companies - ambassador Kadia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Albania welcomes the establishment of joint ventures between Albanian and Azerbaijani companies as a strategic means to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, Besart Kadia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Albania to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Such partnerships offer opportunities to combine expertise, technology, and resources, fostering innovation, competitiveness, and the successful implementation of joint projects. Joint ventures hold particular potential in sectors including energy, infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism, while also enhancing trade, investment, and long-term cooperation. They reflect a shared commitment to sustainable development and the deepening of our bilateral relations,” he explained.

Further, speaking about tourism relations, the ambassador said Albania welcomes the prospect of establishing direct flights between Azerbaijan and Albania as a strategic measure to strengthen bilateral relations.

“Enhanced air connectivity, building on the existing visa-free travel agreement, would facilitate business, tourism, and cultural exchanges, as well as closer people-to-people ties.This initiative complements ongoing efforts to enhance trade, investment, and regional connectivity, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to deepen their economic, cultural, and social partnership,” he said.