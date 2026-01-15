Tajikistan's Istiqlol plant strengthens its metallurgical footprint
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The expansion of the Istiqlol metallurgical plant is expected to boost regional industrial output, create jobs, and strengthen Tajikistan’s mining and metals sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy