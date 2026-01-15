Georgia reports easing monthly prices amid steady inflation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Georgia’s Consumer Price Index fell slightly by 0.2% on a monthly basis in December, while annual inflation remained at 4%, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

According to official data, annual core inflation stood at 2%, while core inflation excluding tobacco amounted to 1.6%.

The monthly decline in prices was mainly driven by lower costs in several consumer groups. Prices for clothing and footwear fell by 1.9%, contributing the largest downward impact on monthly inflation, while housing-related expenses declined by 0.4%. Transport prices decreased as well by 0.3%, primarily due to cheaper vehicles and lower operating costs, despite an increase in transport service prices.

In contrast, the health category recorded price growth of 0.5%, largely reflecting higher costs for medical products, appliances, and equipment.

Earlier, the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) published its forecast on Georgia’s GDP growth. According to the report, the country’s annual GDP growth is projected to average 5.2% between 2026 and 2030.