Albanian PM Edi Rama expected to visit Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is expected to visit Azerbaijan, Besart Kadia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Albania to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Prime Minister Edi Rama is expected to attend the special meetings of World Leaders on 18 May 2026 at WUF13 in Baku, highlighting Albania’s engagement in regional and global dialogues. Several other visits and joint initiatives are currently in the process of confirmation, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to expanding cooperation across economic, cultural, and technological fields,” Kadia noted.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF) will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium from May 17 to 22 this year.

For the first time, the Forum will take place in the Caspian region and the South Caucasus. Around 10,000 international delegates are expected to participate, with the total number of attendees reaching approximately 30,000. Unlike previous WUF sessions, this event will see the participation of a significant number of heads of state and government. The Forum will feature 40 main sessions and 350 partner events.

As part of the Forum, the Urban Expo exhibition will be organized, covering an area of 35,000 square meters. Participation will be open to countries, cities, municipalities, regional bodies, UN organizations, academic institutions, international financial and civil organizations, foundations, and private companies.