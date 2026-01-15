Uzbekistan spotlights progress in product supplies to Iraq in 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. Uzbekistan has secured agreements to supply products worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Iraq this year, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made during a videoconference chaired by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focused on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uzbekistan’s diplomatic missions abroad.

Moreover, it was highlighted that Iraq, with its limited domestic production and an annual import volume of approximately $100 billion to meet internal demand, presents a significant and promising market for Uzbek manufacturers.

In response, plans are being developed to designate an official distributor for Uzbek goods in Iraq, with broader efforts aimed at expanding Uzbek market presence throughout the Middle East.

Additionally, the meeting underscored the importance of Uzbekistan’s ambassadors to Vietnam, Bahrain, and Portugal adopting a similar strategy by identifying potential partners and facilitating the entry of Uzbek products into these respective markets.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $80 billion, while exports reached $33.5 billion. Foreign investment inflows also saw a sharp increase, surpassing $43 billion. It was also noted that exports to 75 countries grew by nearly $4.5 billion last year, highlighting the expanding geography of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade.