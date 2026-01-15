Uzbekistan unveils growth in exports to Europe

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. Uzbekistan’s exports to Europe rose 23% in 2025, reaching $2.3 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made during a videoconference meeting chaired by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, dedicated to reviewing the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uzbekistan’s diplomatic missions abroad.

During the meeting, it was noted that some Uzbek ambassadors have yet to demonstrate tangible results in promoting Uzbek products in European markets.

France was identified as a new export destination for Uzbekistan’s chemical industry and as a major potential market for chemical enterprises located in the Fergana, Navoi, Kashkadarya, and Tashkent regions.

Uzbekistan’s diplomatic mission in France has been tasked with communicating French requirements and standards for fertilizers to domestic producers, as well as organizing meetings between company executives and product presentations.

Overall, the government set the task of developing a comprehensive program to increase exports of mineral fertilizers to European countries with developed agricultural sectors.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $80 billion, while exports reached $33.5 billion.

