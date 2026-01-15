Tajikistan and U.S. discuss prospects for developing bilateral relations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 15. Tajikistan and the US discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

The discussion took place on January 14, 2026, during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to Dushanbe Manuel Micaller, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties also addressed a range of current issues of mutual interest.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan expressed his gratitude to Manuel Micaller for his significant contribution to enhancing the friendly relations between Tajikistan and the United States, wishing him continued success and further achievements in his future professional endeavors.

Previously, Tajikistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States, Zavqizoda Zavqi, and Senator Steve Daines, a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, as well as co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Central Asia Caucus, discussed opportunities for strengthening interparliamentary ties.