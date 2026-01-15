Armenia appeals to Russia to restore railway on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Armenia has appealed to Russia for a decision on the implementation of restoration work on the country's railway lines on the borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing in Yerevan, Trend reports.

"Yes, this issue has been discussed. I have also discussed this topic with the President of Russia, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia had the opportunity to talk to the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia on this issue. We are waiting for the reaction of our partners from Russia," Pashinyan responded to a question regarding the discussion of timelines for restoring railway sections along the borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, confirming that such matters had been addressed with Russia.

Touching on the period for the implementation of restoration work on the railway lines, Pashinyan noted that the most appropriate time is the nearest period after the signing of the framework agreement on the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project between Armenia and the U.S.

"The right time is now, and our desire is for these works to be carried out right now. Processes are underway, you will be informed about them, and these processes imply the implementation of the works as soon as possible. We ask our Russian partners to decide on this issue," the prime minister added.

On January 14, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the agreement signed between Armenia and the United States on implementing the TRIPP project. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington, where they presented a framework program for the execution of the TRIPP project. The published document was hailed as a significant step toward fulfilling commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

In their joint statement, Mirzoyan and Rubio emphasized Armenia’s intention to approve and support the creation of the TRIPP Development Company, which will be tasked with overseeing the development of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the right to implement the project for an initial term of 49 years. Under the terms, Yerevan plans to offer Washington a 74% stake in the TRIPP Development Company while retaining 26%.

On August 8, 2025, in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel