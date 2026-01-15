Iran asserts its commitment to protecting citizens and national security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Iran is fulfilling its duty to protect its citizens, public order, and national security, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in his letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian government understands its human rights obligations to its citizens regarding the right to organize peaceful protests and assemblies and has taken all necessary steps to exercise maximum restraint in dealing with instability.

Araghchi highlighted that peaceful protests, initially sparked by economic concerns, began in Iran on December 28. However, between January 8 and 10, these demonstrations were hijacked by terrorist elements, transforming peaceful protests into violent riots. These disturbances resulted in numerous heinous acts against both citizens and state officials. A significant number of ambulances, fire trucks, medical centers, residential areas, and religious facilities were set ablaze.

The minister further stated that a substantial number of law enforcement officers enforcing the rule of law were either killed or wounded during the unrest. This tragic toll underscores, on one hand, the officers' restraint, and on the other, the extreme violence perpetuated by terrorist forces.

"The provocative rhetoric of both former and current U.S. officials concerning the protests in Iran constitutes a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law," he said. "Deliberately endangering the lives of Iranian citizens to further political aims, using peaceful protests as a vehicle, is a blatant infringement on human rights."

The minister concluded by noting that the massive participation of Iranian citizens in the pro-government march on January 12 served as a testament to their commitment to national unity and the preservation of law and order.

The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

