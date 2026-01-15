The country’s first bank leads in total income in 2025: 1 billion 881 million 674 thousand manats

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, has presented its financial results for 2025. According to the report as of December 31, 2025, the bank’s total income increased by 27.6 % compared to 2024, reaching 1 billion 881 million 674 thousand manats. With this result, the bank outperformed its competitors in the financial market and maintained its leading position among banks. At the same time, the highest growth rate of the past three years was recorded. For reference, total income amounted to 1 billion 474 million 908 thousand manats in the previous year.

The growth in aggregate income was driven by an increase in both interest and non-interest income. In 2025, the bank’s interest income rose by 38.8 % to 1 billion 180 million 81 thousand manats, compared to 850 million 258 thousand manats in 2024. Non-interest income increased by 12.3 %, rising from 624 million 651 thousand manats in 2024 to 701 million 592 thousand manats in 2025.

The bank also recorded its highest net profit result of the past three years. Compared to the same period of 2024, the country’s leading bank earned 315 million manats in net profit, which is 68.9 % higher than the net profit of 186 million 501 thousand manats recorded in 2024.

The bank’s loan portfolio increased by 4 % to 5 billion 419 million 985 thousand manats. In 2024, this figure stood at 5 billion 211 million 207 thousand manats. The growth was mainly driven by consumer and business lending, with consumer loans accounting for the largest share of the increase.

In 2025, the bank’s total deposit portfolio amounted to 8 billion 288 million 654 thousand manats. Compared to 2024, the deposit portfolio declined by 7.7 %. In 2025, deposits of legal entities totaled 5 billion 151 million 830 thousand manats, while deposits of individuals increased by 20.9 % to 3 billion 136 million 823 thousand manats.

In 2025, the bank’s capital increased by 27 %. While this indicator amounted to 927 million 943 thousand manats in 2024, it reached 1 billion 178 million 338 thousand manats by the end of 2025. It should be noted that the bank’s capital adequacy ratio exceeded the minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5 % for systemically important banks and amounted to 14.14 %.

By the end of 2025, the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of the country’s leading bank also increased, reaching 9.86 %. This is an important factor enhancing the bank’s reputation and ensuring its financial stability. The indicator confirms not only the bank’s strong financial resilience but also its advanced risk management capabilities and robust resources in the interests of all clients.

