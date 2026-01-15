Azerbaijan frames aquaculture dev't as key to ecological and economic growth - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan is no longer developing aquaculture solely as an environmental initiative, but is increasingly prioritizing its economic potential as part of a broader national strategy, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Global Leadership in the Blue Food Security Process,” held within the framework of the Sea the Future: 2nd Global Summit on Blue Food Security in Israel’s Eilat region, Mammadov noted that in previous years, Azerbaijan had approached aquaculture development mainly from the perspective of environmental protection. While this approach remains in place, enhancing the sector’s economic potential has now become an integral component of the country’s development strategy.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan’s long-term strategy for the development of fisheries and aquaculture aims to contribute to national food security by protecting and sustainably developing aquaculture resources in the Caspian Sea and inland water bodies.

He stressed that building fisheries policy on transparent, science-based mechanisms enables the country to safeguard ecosystems while ensuring the efficient use of existing resources.

Majnun Mammadov also highlighted that Azerbaijan places strong emphasis on the application of scientific innovations, the use of advanced technologies, and the expansion of international cooperation in the development of fisheries and aquaculture.

Representatives of other countries speaking at the panel noted that there is significant potential for joint scientific research with countries that have achieved notable progress in aquaculture, as well as for organizing training and professional development programs and expanding trade relations and international cooperation in the sector.