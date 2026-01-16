Albania welcomes recent positive developments in Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Albania welcomes the recent positive developments in the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expresses hope that they will lead to a lasting resolution of the conflict.

Besart Kadia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Albania to Azerbaijan, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

”We continue to follow the situation and reaffirm our support for the mutual recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. We stress that constructive dialogue, conducted in full respect of international norms and principles, is essential for achieving enduring peace, reconciliation, and stability in the South Caucasus. Albania commends the commitment of both nations to dialogue over division and welcomes the historic milestone towards peace formalized at the White House under the special leadership of President Trump. We recognize this agreement as a significant step marking the end of decades of conflict and laying the foundation for the full normalization of relations, as well as the strengthening of regional trust, stability, and security,” Kadia said.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint appeal to the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to close the OSCE Minsk Group process.