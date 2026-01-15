U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has expanded sanctions against Iran, adding 24 entities—12 individuals and 12 companies—to its blacklist, Trend reports via OFAC.

The measures target key representatives of Iranian state structures, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), law enforcement bodies, and companies involved in cross-border financial and logistical operations.

The designated individuals include senior IRGC commanders and security officials, as well as persons involved in international energy trade. The sanctioned entities include companies registered in Iran, the UAE, Singapore, and the UK, linked to the trade in oil, petroleum products, and other strategically important commodities.

OFAC indicated that a number of these companies were playing fast and loose with sanctions and were entangled in financial webs linked to global criminal enterprises and terrorist operations.

The U.S. agency also announced a large-scale investigation into Iranian procurement networks for missile and drone equipment, as well as sanctions against a network that supported the IRGC and pro-Iranian groups in Iraq.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is a financial intelligence and enforcement agency that administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions based on U.S. foreign policy and national security goals, targeting threats like terrorists, drug traffickers, and hostile regimes by blocking assets and restricting transactions, primarily through its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list and licensing.

