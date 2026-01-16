SOCAR begins Azerbaijani gas supplies to Austria and Germany

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. SOCAR has started delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to Austria and Germany, Trend reports citing the state oil company.

"SOCAR has started supplying Azerbaijani gas to buyers in Austria and Germany through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor. The move, which started in January 2026, expands the geographic reach of Azerbaijani gas in Europe, bringing the total number of European countries receiving Azerbaijani gas to 16," said the company.

SOCAR said it continues to expand its gas marketing activities in Europe and the Middle East in line with Azerbaijan’s gas strategy, developed under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The company is broadening its portfolio of buyers across multiple countries and further strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable energy supplier.

Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Europe commenced on December 31, 2020, via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor. Initially capable of transporting 10 billion cubic meters per year, TAP’s capacity is expandable to 20 billion cubic meters annually. In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the European Commission reached an agreement to double gas supplies to Europe by 2027.

TAP has supplied Europe with 54.3 billion cubic meters of gas so far.

In 2025, the country produced 51.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas. Of this, 14.1 bcm came from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, 27.9 bcm from Shah Deniz, 1.6 bcm from the Absheron field, and 7.9 bcm from SOCAR.

During this period, gas exports reached 25.2 bcm. Of this, 12.8 bcm were exported to Europe, 9.6 bcm to Türkiye (including 5.6 bcm via TANAP), 2.3 bcm to Georgia, and 0.5 bcm to Syria.