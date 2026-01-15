Tajikistan rolls out salary hikes and social payment increases

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 15. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree to increase current salaries of civil servants and employees of budget-funded organizations, as well as the amounts of pensions and scholarships, Trend reports via Press Service of the Tajik president reported.

Under the new decree, starting from September 1, 2026, the minimum monthly wage across all sectors, both economic and social, will be set at 1,300 somoni ($133.6). The decree mandates a 25% salary increase for employees in preschool and general secondary education institutions.

Employees in other educational institutions, as well as those in the fields of science, culture, sports, healthcare, social protection, law enforcement, the military, and public administration, will receive a 20% salary boost.

Additionally, the base salary used to calculate healthcare workers' remuneration will rise by 20%, bringing it to 893 somoni ($95.9).

For civil servants in senior administrative roles, the base salary will be adjusted to 1,614 somoni. Meanwhile, for the first to fourth categories, the base salary will be set at 1,506 somoni ($161.7), while the fifth, sixth, and seventh categories will receive a base salary of 1,668 somoni ($179.1).