WUF13 National Coordinator attends high-level event in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The delegation led by the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, National Coordinator of the 13th World Urbanization Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev, is participating in the 35th High-Level Meeting of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, dedicated to the theme "Reshaping multilateralism in an era of fragmentation and transformation", in Geneva, the committee told Trend.

At the meeting, Guliyev stated that multilateralism is the most effective approach to overcoming global challenges that no country can solve alone - such as climate change, rapid urbanization, inequality, and sustainable development. In this context, he especially emphasized the crucial role of cities and settlements as the main spaces where global solutions are transformed into practical action.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, values ​​cities and infrastructure as bridges connecting regions and societies.

Speaking about the large-scale reconstruction and integrated urbanization projects being implemented in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Guliyev noted that these projects aim not only to reconstruct the territories but also to contribute to long-term peace, stability, and regional cooperation.

In conclusion, the committee chairman invited his colleagues to participate in the WUF13 to be held in Baku on May 17-22, 2026.