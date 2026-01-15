Tajikistan sees sustained growth in national-currency bank accounts

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 15. The total number of somoni-denominated bank accounts in Tajikistan continued to rise steadily throughout 2025, reaching 14.6 million as of October 2025, reflecting sustained expansion of the domestic banking sector, Trend reports via the country's National Bank.

According to data, in October 2025, the total number of accounts stood at 14.59 million, up 4.0% month-on-month from 14 million in September, marking the strongest monthly increase of the year.

Account growth remained positive in previous months as well, with the total rising by 2.1% in September and 2.1% in August, following more moderate increases earlier in the year. Growth accelerated in the second half of the year after slowing to just 0.3% in June, suggesting renewed momentum in banking activity.

On a year-to-date basis, the number of somoni-denominated accounts increased by 1.95 million, or 15.4%, from 12.6 million in January 2025. February was the only month to record a marginal decline (-0.05% m/m), after which account numbers resumed a consistent upward trajectory.

Overall, the data indicate strengthening financial inclusion and rising use of national-currency accounts in Tajikistan, particularly in the latter half of 2025.