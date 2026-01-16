Baku hosts conference on India's repressive policies towards ethnic minorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. An international conference titled “Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other National Minorities in India: Current Realities”, organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and dedicated to the Indian government’s repressive policies against ethnic minorities, is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The conference features Ramesh Singh Arora, Punjab’s Minister of Human Rights and Minorities, along with various other officials, prominent leaders from Sikh communities in Canada, the UK, and the US, directors of renowned think tanks, scholars specializing in human rights and ethnic minority studies from esteemed international academic institutions, and individuals personally impacted by India’s repressive policies. The event provides a platform for examining the ongoing human rights violations in India, particularly those affecting ethnic minorities.

The discussions will focus on systemic racial discrimination, violence, and oppression faced by Sikhs and other ethnic minorities in India. Special emphasis will be placed on the Indian government's continuing violations of its international legal obligations, particularly under frameworks such as the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and the Convention Against Torture. A central theme of the dialogue will be the advocacy for sustained international attention, including the call for investigations by the UN Human Rights Committee into extrajudicial executions, the documentation of human rights abuses by UN Special Rapporteurs, and comprehensive international monitoring mechanisms.

The conference will also critically examine the roles of international and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and academic institutions, exploring their contributions through detailed reports, legal analyses, and policy recommendations aimed at influencing international decision-making and shaping global responses to the ongoing crisis.

