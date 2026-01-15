U.S. Embassy in Baku continues to accept non-immigrant visa applications - statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The U.S. Embassy in Baku continues to accept non-immigrant visa applications, the statement of the embassy says, Trend reports.

"We have observed articles published in local media claiming that the U.S. has suspended all types of visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Azerbaijan.

"This information doesn't reflect the truth: the said suspension applies only to immigrant (permanent resident) visas and does not apply to non-immigrant visa applications for tourist, business, student, and exchange programs," the statement explained.

On January 14, the U.S. State Department decided to suspend the issuance of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries.

The list of countries also includes all South Caucasus countries—Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. The suspension will begin on January 21 and will remain in effect for an unspecified period until the department completes a reassessment of the immigrant visa processing system.

According to the memo of the State Department, consular officers have been instructed to refuse visa applications in line with existing legislation while the State Department reviews its screening and vetting procedures.

In addition, consular staff are directed to deny visas to applicants who are considered likely to become dependent on public benefits, taking into account a wide range of factors, including health condition, age, English language proficiency, financial status, and even the potential need for long-term medical care.

The full list of countries includes Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

