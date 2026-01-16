Uzbekistan, UAE's Masdar join forces for uninterrupted renewables supply

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan, in cooperation with Masdar and Etihad Water & Electricity (EUDC), will implement a renewable energy project designed to provide a 24/7 electricity supply, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

The relevant agreement was formalized during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Minister of Energy Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, and Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, held at Sustainable Week 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The project envisages the provision of an uninterrupted electricity supply with a capacity of up to 1 GW on a 24/7 basis. The deployment of round-the-clock renewable energy generation is expected to minimize power supply disruptions and create large-scale baseload capacity at competitive tariffs.

Experts note that the project could serve as an international benchmark for reliable “green” energy solutions capable of meeting the growing global demand for sustainable power sources.

Meanwhile, within the framework of the same forum, Uzbekistan also signed an agreement with Masdar to construct a 300-MW solar photovoltaic power plant combined with a 75-MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in the country’s Kashkadarya region.