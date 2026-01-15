Iranian FM, SCO Sec-Gen discuss regional and international developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yerkambayev discussed regional and international developments during a telephone conversation, Trend reports via Iranian MFA.

According to the information, Yerkambayev strongly condemned the terrorist and sabotage acts carried out in Tehran and other Iranian cities, which, as noted, took advantage of peaceful gatherings. He expressed condolences to the government and people of Iran, as well as to the families of the victims of the recent unrest, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

During the call, Araghchi outlined Iran’s assessment of the recent events, stating that peaceful gatherings had turned violent due to the involvement of trained terrorist elements. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran would firmly defend its national sovereignty and the security of its citizens.

Araghchi thanked the SCO Secretary General for condemning terrorism and foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs, stressing the collective responsibility of all countries to cooperate in preventing and combating terrorism.

Yerkambayev, in turn, reaffirmed the shared stance of SCO member states on respect for national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, equality and mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, and the rejection of the use or threat of force as fundamental principles for stable international relations.