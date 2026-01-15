Uzbekistan and Iraq explore agricultural synergies for mutual growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. Uzbekistan and Iraq engaged in discussions regarding collaborative projects in the agricultural sector, as well as the export of Uzbek agricultural and food products to the Iraqi market, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov and Iraq’s Minister of Trade Azzir Dawood Salman Al-Ghurairy, held on the sidelines of the Uzbekistan–Iraq Investment and Business Forum in Tashkent.

During the forum, which brought together official representatives from both countries, business leaders, and approximately 150 Iraqi companies, the parties discussed potential collaboration in soil composition research, the transfer of Uzbekistan’s expertise in cultivating grain and leguminous crops to Iraq, and the organization of a working visit by a group of Uzbek experts to Iraq to support the implementation of these initiatives.

The Uzbekistan–Iraq Investment and Business Forum also marked the second significant milestone in the development of bilateral business cooperation. The inaugural forum, held in December 2025 in Baghdad, laid the foundation for the ongoing growth of economic and investment relations between the two nations.

With a population of around 46 million and an annual import demand estimated at $53 billion, Iraq presents a vast and promising market for Uzbekistan. The country imports textiles, carpets, and leather products valued at approximately $3 billion, food products and construction materials worth around $4 billion, electrical equipment totaling nearly $3 billion, furniture valued at about $1.2 billion, and pharmaceuticals amounting to approximately $2 billion each year.