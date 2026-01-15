Kazakhstan reports crude oil processing figures for Pavlodar refinery in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. The Pavlodar oil and chemical refinery, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), processed 5.76 million tons of crude oil in 2025, Trend reports via KMG.

Light petroleum products accounted for over 74.3% of the output. The refinery cranked out around 1.7 million tons of gasoline and over 2.1 million tons of diesel fuel, while the refining depth came in at 94%.

In total, KMG's domestic refineries in Kazakhstan produced 13.6 million tons of light petroleum products in 2025, marking an increase of 1.18 million tons from 2024 and 1.55 million tons more than in 2023. The total volume of crude oil processed in 2025 amounted to 17.46 million tons, an increase of 0.7 million tons from 2024.

The Pavlodar Oil and Chemical Refinery is the largest oil processing and petroleum product production facility in northeastern Kazakhstan. It is one of the three major refineries in the country. Established in 1978, the refinery is primarily focused on processing crude oil from West Siberian fields and has an annual processing capacity of 6 million tons.

The refinery produces a wide range of petroleum products, including various grades of automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil (mazut), liquefied hydrocarbon gases, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, several types of bitumen (road and roofing), petroleum coke, furnace fuel, and raw materials for the production of technical carbon.