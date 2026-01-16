Iranian FM, UN Secretary-General discuss recent unrest and regional Developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed regional and international developments during a telephone conversation, Trend reports via Iranian MFA.

During the call, Araqchi outlined Iran’s view of the recent events in the country, saying that peaceful gatherings with economic and trade union demands had escalated into violence following the involvement of terrorist elements. The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to statements by current and former US officials, which he said encouraged violence and the killing of people with the aim of paving the way for US military intervention in Iran, stressing Washington’s international responsibility for what he described as illegal and destructive interference in Iranian affairs.

Araqchi further referred to what he called heinous crimes committed during the unrest, including attacks on law enforcement personnel and civilians, the killing of women and children, arson attacks, assaults on hospitals and medical centers, the burning of ambulances and fire engines, and the destruction of mosques and cultural centers. He described these acts as resembling ISIS-style terrorism and called on the United Nations and the Secretary-General to condemn them.

The Iranian foreign minister also criticized the US move to convene a UN Security Council meeting under the pretext of addressing internal developments in Iran, calling it misleading.

Araqchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to protecting the human rights of its citizens, including the right to peaceful assembly, while also underscoring the country’s responsibility to ensure public order, national security, and the safety of its people. He added that the Iranian government and public expect the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to clearly condemn terrorist acts committed during the unrest, as well as what he described as illegal US interventions against Iran.

In response, Guterres highlighted the importance of respecting fundamental human rights by all governments and rejected any form of interference in the internal affairs of states, including military intervention. He also stressed the need to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter, particularly the prohibition of the threat or use of force.