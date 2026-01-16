Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EAEU drops in 11M2025
Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries decreased slightly in 2025, with exports declining and imports rising.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy