Uzbekistan sheds light on scope of agreements inked in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. Uzbekistan signed agreements worth $160 billion in 2025 as part of bilateral and multilateral engagements, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made during a videoconference chaired by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focused on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uzbekistan’s diplomatic missions abroad.

During the meeting, the president emphasized the need to strengthen economic diplomacy as a key tool for increasing exports and attracting foreign investment.

He noted that economic diplomacy contributes to job creation, rising household incomes, and improved living standards, thereby reinforcing human dignity. According to the president, economic security remains a cornerstone of national security.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $80 billion, while exports reached $33.5 billion. Foreign investment inflows also saw a sharp increase, surpassing $43 billion. It was also noted that exports to 75 countries grew by nearly $4.5 billion last year, highlighting the expanding geography of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade.