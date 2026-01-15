Tajikistan increases student scholarships, salaries, and pensions

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 15. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree to increase current student scholarships and other types of scholarships, Trend reports via the Press Service of the Tajik president.

Under the new decree, starting from September 1, 2026, existing student scholarships and other types of scholarships, including presidential scholarships, will be increased by 20%, with the exception of cadets of higher military institutions and the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The decree also provides for a 20% increase in salaries (tariff rates) for military personnel, law enforcement officers, and other employees of these bodies.

The base salary used to calculate coefficients for military ranks and special ranks of law enforcement officers is set at 2,002 somoni ($215) for ranks from private to lieutenant and 1,800 somoni ($193.3) for ranks from senior lieutenant to general of the army.

Additionally, the base salary serving as the basis for tariff coefficients for civil servants holding administrative positions in the highest, first, second, third, and fourth categories is set at 1,800 somoni, while for administrative positions of the fifth, sixth, and seventh categories within military and law enforcement structures it is set at 2,002 somoni ($215).

The decree also provides for the indexation of insurance, labor, and social pensions, as well as their allowances. The base pension will be increased in line with the 2025 inflation rate, but by no less than 15% of the established amount.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel