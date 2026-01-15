Azerbaijan evaluates co-op with Vietnamese company on production of electric vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijan and Vietnam’s VinFast company discussed opportunities for joint activities in the production of electric vehicles, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We were pleased to meet with the delegation led by Le Thi Thu Thuy, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam’s VinFast company. During the meeting, we exchanged views on cooperation between business communities to diversify economic relations with Vietnam, priorities for sustainable development, and Azerbaijan’s favorable business climate," the minister said.

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee data shows that in the first 11 months of 2025, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Vietnam amounted to $141.8 million, which is $9.7 million, or 7.4%, higher compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's exports to Vietnam totaled $1.02 million, while imports from Vietnam amounted to $140.8 million. These figures represent a year-on-year growth of $183,000 (21.8%) for exports and $9.6 million (7.3%) for imports.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel