Iran to defend its territory with all might with national support - foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Iran will defend its territory with all its might against all external threats, relying on national support, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan, Trend reports.

According to him, the peaceful protests in Iran turned into riots by organized terrorist groups on January 8-10. Foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries results in the emergence of various problems. International condemnation of foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region is important.

The Saudi minister also expressed his concern about the negative consequences of the increase in tension and the current situation in the region and noted the importance of regional cooperation and the use of diplomatic means to maintain peace there.

During the conversation, the foreign ministers of the two countries exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues and stressed the importance of joint efforts and continuous consultations to maintain peace in the region.

The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

