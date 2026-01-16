Azerbaijan’s Critical Infrastructure Security Commission discusses outcomes for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The commission established to verify compliance with general and specific requirements for the security of critical information infrastructure in Azerbaijan held a meeting to discuss the results for 2025, Trend reports.

The meeting of the joint Commission consisting of employees of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (SSCSI) discussed the current situation on the security of critical information infrastructure, the results of assessments conducted during the year, as well as determined existing risks, were, and the main functional targets for 2026.

The meeting noted that during on-site assessments conducted with the participation of SSS and SSCSI employees, discrepancies were found between the situation reflected in the internal audit reports submitted by some entities and the actual problem. Based on the above, attention was drawn to the importance of increasing the efficiency of centralized control mechanisms to strengthen cybersecurity for critical information infrastructure facilities.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of relevant regulatory and legal mechanisms, measures taken, practical results on the exchange of cyber threat information, and international cooperation.

At the same time, taking into account the current challenges, proposals were discussed for the development of the regulatory and legal framework for the security of critical information infrastructure, especially for improving security requirements.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a final report on the security of critical information infrastructure.

